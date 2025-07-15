Aloha, Maui!

Maui is one doofy, Saint Bernard-mixed breed. And he's soooo sweet.

I mean, just look at his angelic little face.

Maui is a transfer from another animal shelter. That was just after Independence Day. But in that short time, he's won the hearts of staff at the Tri-County Humane Society who want to see our big boy find a home as soon as possible.

TCHS TCHS loading...

These days, Maui is hangin' ten at the TCHS Kennel Room 1.

He's an 87 pound, two-year-old neutered lovebug.

Staffers at his last shelter say he kept his kennel clean. He was loving and gentle.

Maui loves his stuffed animals. He tends to bring them along on walks. (How cute is that?)

And most of all -- he's a big ol' lover.

Are you ready to meet this cutie?

TCHS TCHS loading...

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Maui.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 1, B.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: