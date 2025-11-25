Everyone deserves a chance to fly! Even three-legged puppies.

Marshall is a sweet boy who had his front right leg amputed because of a birth defect. Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud say this 3-month-old cuddler is adapting really well and is ready for his next adventure -- in a forever home.

Marshall is just over 22 pounds now, but he's a husky mix and is expected to be somewhere between 40 and 50 pounds. (Just so you're aware...)

Marshall the three-legged pup is adorable -- and he's full of puppy energy.

Marshall has soft, curly fur and a love for people. He had younger kids in his previous home and did great with them.

Even though he has three legs, he runs and plays like any other dog. But he also loves his cuddle time, too.

Marshall is still a little guy -- so he's still learning about the world around him. He could get a lot out of a positive training class to help him hit the ground running in your home.

This pupper is neutered and chipped.

Want to meet Marshall and fall in love?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 1, B.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

