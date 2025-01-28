Need some exercise?

Okay, let's be honest -- we ALL could use some fun exercise in our lives.

I can't think of a better way to get in some exercise than... Parker.

Hear me out.

Parker is still a puppy, just under a year old.

He was a stray when he came to the Tri-County Humane Society where staffers say this mixed breed -- perhaps, lab -- is just a lovebug.

He's neutered and gets along with cats.

Parker is happy and playful and loves to play with stuffies and chew bones. But he especially loves balls.

And that's where YOU come in.

Get our free mobile app

PARKER LOVES TO PLAY

Parker LOVES to play fetch. And finding (and chewing up) sticks. And going on walks on a leash.

Not only can YOU get some daily exercise in with your new buddy, but you'll be saving a sweet, good boy.

Parker was once adopted, but came back to the shelter because the resident dog of the house didn't get along with him. So TCHS staffers recommend slow and proper introductions to resident pets is always the way to go to ease the transition for everyone.

Parker loves attention. He enjoys being pet and getting belly rubs.

And did I mention he always looks like he's smiling?

If you'd like to put an adoption hold on Parker, you can call 320-252-0896.

According to the Tri-County Humane Society:

"An adoption hold reserves this animal for the customer for 24 hours after the animal is ready to be adopted. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full. TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first come, first served. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care. Adoption holds may be placed on adoptable animals by calling 320-252-0896."

If you're interested in adopting a shelter pet, take a look at the wonderful animals who are ready to go home with you at the Tri-County Humane Society website.