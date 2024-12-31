Ring in the new year with a new member to your family. Here are two gorgeous pets looking to start 2025 with a new home and a fresh start.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open until 3 pm on New Year's Eve and is closed on New Year's Day. But they're open again Thursday from Noon until 6 pm.

This 11-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix gets along with other dogs, kids and cats. Gotti's still working on getting his housetraining down perfectly, but the folks at the Tri-County Humane Society say "a consistent schedule will help this very good boy."

Gotti will be neuetered soon.

He knows some commands -- "sit" and "lay down." And with a little more training -- and some treats -- he has the capacity to learn more.

This gorgeous medium-haired 6-year-old cat is looking for a low-key home. TCHS staff say she has done well with older kids, cats and a small breed dog in the past.

Sandy is smart. She loves to be brushed and rolls over for belly rubs. When she's comfortable with you, she'll give you head bumps when she wants attention.

Sandy likes her catnaps. But when she's up, she' full of energy and loves her toy mice, wands, string toys and Nerf dart.

Sandy qualifies for the TCHS 50% Off promotion.

Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, Minnesota, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

They're located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud, MN 56304.

If you're interested in adopting either of these animals, you can place an adoption hold on them.

From TCHS: "An adoption hold reserves this animal for the customer for 24 hours after the animal is ready to be adopted. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full. TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first come, first served. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care. Adoption holds may be placed on adoptable animals by calling 320-252-0896."