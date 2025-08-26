"Incontriamoci con Benelli" -- Let's meet with Benelli!

Benelli is an Italian surname. It comes from the word "benedetto" which means "blessed."

And the staff at the Tri-County Humane Society sure do feel blessed to have gotten to know Benelli, a fun-loving, friendly 4-year-old mixed breed German Shepherd ready for you to adopt.

Benelli is a big boy -- he's fully grown at 90 pounds. He's neutered and chipped.

He's very social and loves kids. Now, he DOES get excited to jump up and say "hello," so he may be better with older children. He doesn't always know his size. But everything is done with love and excitement.

Benelli is smart. He knows how to "sit," he likes to go on car rides and he especially likes to play with other dogs he's met at the park or when boarded.

Benelli was mostly an outdoor dog, but he has spent time indoors. He's used to being able to go outside when he likes, so he may need some potty-training if he's going to be primarily indoors. (The TCHS staff can help with potty-training instruction.)

If you'd like to meet this gorgeous pupper with a big smile, he'd love to meet you, too.

If you're interested in Benelli, you should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know him.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 2, J.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: