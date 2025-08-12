Beautiful Bella!

This big, beautiful husky mix has seen a thing or two in her day. She's 8 years old -- but staffers at the Tri-County Humane Society say Bella still has a lot of pep in her step. And a little stubbornness. (But who among us hasn't got a little set in our way?)

Staffers say Bella loves to be silly when the situation warrants, she's independent as Huskies are, and sometimes she knows what's best and does it her way. Staff say she will really thrive with someone who understands Husky behavior. Oh, and someone who has treats -- don't forget the treats.

As sweet and precocious as Bella is, she can't really be around cats. See, she's a Husky -- and her instinct to chase our feline friends is very strong. On the other hand, staff say she COULD be open to living with another dog, but would also be fine as an only furry child.

Ready to bring this lovely girl into your life?

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit her at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Bella.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in Kennel Room 2, E.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

