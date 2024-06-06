Adell A. Renko, 92, Princeton

March 14, 1932 - June 2, 2024

Adell Anita Renko, age 92 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully in the early hours of June 2, 2024, at her home at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. A Celebration of Life for Adell will be held on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. A light lunch will follow the service. A private inurnment for Adell and Anton will be held at a later date.

Adell was born on March 14, 1932, in Minneapolis. On June 24, 1950, Adell married Anton J. Renko in Northwoods, IA. Together they had three children. Tony and Adell owned and operated Tony’s Garage in Brooklyn Park for many years before retirement. During her retirement, Adell spent 15 years volunteering at what is now called “Twice New Clothing and Treasures” in Princeton.

Adell leaves behind her son, Tony J. (Sonja) Renko; daughter, Kathleen (Mike) Fitschen; grandson, Chadwick Renko; granddaughter, Destiny (Dennis) Engelkens; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, Dete; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband, Anton J. “Tony” Renko; baby daughter, Robin Adell; parents; siblings; granddaughter, Dawn Pine; nieces; nephews; and her beloved dogs, Sugar and Buck.

Thank you to all of the staff at Sterling Pointe Senior Living, St. Croix Hospice, and Princeton Elim Home TCU for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts gathered will be donated to “Ruff Start Rescue” in memory of Adell and Sugar.