Acid Spill at Cold Spring Chicken Plant Sends Workers to Hospital

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A chemical spill at a Cold Spring business sent dozens of people to the hospital Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department and Cold Spring Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Pilgrim's Chicken plant at around 8:15 a.m.

The plant is located in the 800 block of Sauk River Road.

Emergency responders arrived to learn that a barrel of peracetic acid had been spilled inside the plant. The spill was contained inside, and the building was evacuated.

The sheriff's office says numerous people were assessed at the scene, and 26 people were taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

The State Duty Officer was notified of the incident, but no other information is available at this time.

