Meet Abby the snuggle-bug.

Such a good girl, Abby is described as "sweet and affectionate." She came to the Tri-County Humane Society as a stray in January.

Since then, she's spent some time in foster case where she spent time with two other dogs and some cats.

Her foster family says she got along just fine with the cats and small dog. Not so much with the larger, dominant dog in the house.

TCHS staff recommend if you want to bring Abby into your home, you should have a meet-and-greet with the other animals in your family first to make sure. (That's actually good advice for any pet you're seriously considering bringing home.)

Abby's a mixed breed, medium-sized blue who is spayed.

Cuddly and energetic, Abby loves burrowing under blankets and is a lap dog. She likes wearing sweaters and doesn't like the cold. In fact, Abby uses potty pads on cold winter days very reliably. She's still working on house training which very well could improve when it's not so cold outside.

Abbey thrives on affection and loves to snuggle.

If you're interested in Abbey, you can put an adoption hold on her. It's easy -- here's how:

An adoption hold reserves this animal for the customer for 24 hours after the animal is ready to be adopted. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full. TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first come, first served. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care. Adoption holds may be placed on adoptable animals by calling 320-252-0896.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open Monday through Friday, Noon to 6; Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5.