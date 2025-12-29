FOLEY (WJON News) -- An abandoned property in Benton County has been burglarized for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says the latest incident happened on Saturday, just after noon in the 16000 block of Ironwood Road Northeast in Maywood Township.

A caller reported that a black Volkswagen SUV was parked near the abandoned buildings, and three people were walking on the property. Deputies stopped the suspect's vehicle on Highway 23.

The vehicle was being driven by 19-year-old Allison Theisen of St. Cloud. Also in the vehicle was 18-year-old Darvell White of St. Cloud, a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl.

Deputies say they learned Theisen drove to the abandoned building with her four passengers with the intention of exploring it after hearing about the previous burglary on December 21st.

While inside one of the buildings, Theisen gathered up several items and took them from the building.

The suspects all expressed surprise at the possibility of criminal charges for exploring abandoned properties. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they occasionally encounter this misconception among teens and young adults. Trespassing is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. If someone enters a building without consent and commits another crime, a burglary has been committed. Depending on the severity of the crime, a burglary conviction is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $35,000 fine.