Aaron M. Broughton, 33, Waite Park

May 7, 1986 - September 9, 2019

A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at River of Life Assembly of God in Cold Spring for Aaron Broughton, age 33. A gathering of relatives and friends will be at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 11th and from 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Aaron was born on May 7, 1986 in St. Cloud, MN to Lyle and Pamela (Mumm) Broughton. He married Stephanie Theobald on August 27, 2011 at Stephanie’s childhood home. Aaron was a faithful, compassionate man; generous and loving, wise beyond his years. He would drop everything to help anyone in need and always knew the right thing to say in any situation. He was devoted to his wife and children. Sharing his love for Jesus was important to him. He enjoyed restoring cars, working with cattle and horses, old country music, coffee, being busy and doing anything with his hands.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie; children, Sylvie (3) and Ladd (1); his parents, Pamela Broughton (Mike Revermann), Lyle (Eileen) Broughton; sisters, Holly (Tim) Mailhot, Kelly (Donald) Pittman, Justine Revermann; in laws, Gary and Jeanne Theobald; sister in law, Stacie Constantian; grandmother, Mary Mumm; six nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys and Howard Broughton and Raymond Mumm.