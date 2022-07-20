A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen joined me on WJON. Wegner says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.

Wegner says they have a program called the Adaptive Equipment Program. It is a collaborative effort involving local providers. Grant funding through CommunityGiving, matching funds from ACRRA Homehealth, local private donations, local partnerships with SpotRehab, and others.

Sheri Wegner and Kerry Sowada-Rowen (Photo - Jay Caldwell) Sheri Wegner and Kerry Sowada-Rowen (Photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

This program is providing needed financial assistance to purchase accessibility items for people of all ages that they can not afford, is not covered on public support or insurance, or can’t be purchased by the public. This program began in 2021 and to date has served over 30 people or families. Through grants, matching funds and donations over $360,000 will have spent proving these needed items for the families or person by the end of 2022. Each person or family is asked to contribute a small investment in the products purchased (5-20% of the total cost). 100% of those collected funds go directly to support our Donated Equipment Program that provides FREE used accessibility equipment to anyone across the state.

Wegner says they accept donations of equipment from the public and immediately sanitize that equipment and place it with a person in need.

If you'd like to learn about ConnectAbility of Minnesota my conversation with Sheri and Kerry is available below.