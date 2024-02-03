Three Local Organizations Awarded Grant Money

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three Central Minnesota organizations have received grant money for their programs.

Get our free mobile app

Central MN Special Needs Fund has awarded $5,000 each to ConnectAbility of MN for its "Bridging the Gaps through Adaptive Equipment Connection and Donated Equipment" programs. WACOSA for its "WACOSA Lifts for the South" initiative and Options Inc. was awarded a grant for its "Enhancing Learning and Enrichment Experiences through Technology" program.

Central MN Special Needs Fund awards grant money to programs that serve people with complex intellectual and physical disabilities, and its next round of grants will be awarded in September.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 (More) Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks

27 Things All Minnesotan's Have in Their Junk Drawer