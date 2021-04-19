WACOSA Receives 2021 Life Enrichment Award

WAITE PARK -- WACOSA is getting some state recognition. The nonprofit organization was awarded the 2021 Life Enrichment Award from the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation.

Get our free mobile app

The award highlights WACOSA's Connect Academy program, a media technology training for people with disabilities.

Executive Director Steve Howard says the timing and the expansion of the program was accelerated by the pandemic.

We had planned on embarking on remote services and being able to really access technology to help the folks we provide services to become more connected about six months before the pandemic happened.

Howard says the fact trainers can now connect online with their class groups has really expanded the educational offerings WACOSA can provide to clients.

Julie Johnson is the President of MOHR. She says WACOSA, was one of several disability programs across the state that jumped into action in the COVID-era to make sure people were supported and connected.

WACOSA's program is so fantastic because having these experts and connections come in, they wouldn't of had that opportunity without this program. They are stretching their opportunities and expanding their world which is fantastic.

Johnson says creative, innovative services such as WACOSA's help people with disabilities live their best lives.

Howard says it's their hope this program will continue to build bridges connecting WACOSA services to almost every aspect of daily community life.