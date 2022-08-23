WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week.

The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon.

The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On A Lion Hunt”. Kids aged five to eleven and their families will enjoy story time with a librarian and inclusive movement, music, and dancing led by two local actors and teachers.

The workshop will be held in the Mississippi Room at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

