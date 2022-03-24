How would you like to see your dog on a can of beer nationwide? I'm sure it depends on what brand you drink, but for those who love Busch Beer, this might be pretty exciting news. My little dog Gloria would LOVE to be on the cover of a beer can, if it means 20,00 dog bones over a year's time.

Alas, we didn't know about the contest. The four finalists were announced yesterday. The winner of the contest will appear on 40,000 cans of Dog Brew by Busch nationwide when its new flavor is announced in the fall. The winner is going to be announced on March 29th, 2022.

Youtube/Busch Beer

MEET ETHAN - LAST YEARS CHIEF TASTING OFFICER WINNER

Ethan has quite a rags to riches story, now enjoying 20,000 bones a year. Who will be this year's winner?

Busch Beer/Youtube

Photo by Kelly Cordes

GLORIA- BORN TO BE A COVER GIRL

In my opinion, that is THE face of a beer can. Beautiful little Gloria greets everyone with a wag and a smile.

Let me clarify something. There's actually NO alcohol in Dog Brew by Busch, because beer is toxic to dogs; However, just like people, dogs want things that are bad for them, so a lot of dog owners give their dogs a sip of their beer while they're having one themselves, not realizing it could really hurt their dog.

DOG BREW BY BUSCH

So instead of giving them a sip of your beer, get your dog their very own safe Dog Brew by Busch. It's safe for humans to drink as well, but it's made to appeal to a dog, and you might think it tastes pretty bland. It's actually made from bone broth, so not only will your dog love it, but it's also really good for them.

Kelly Cordes

If you'd like to learn more about the contest and see the dogs that were chosen for this year's finals, click HERE to learn more.

