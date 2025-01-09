A Look back At The 1976 Presidential Election in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The nation is paying its last respects to the late 39th President Jimmy Carter Thursday. His funeral is being held first in Washington D.C. and later in Plains, Georgia.

Former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter and his running mate Minnesota U.S. Senator Walter Mondale overwhelmingly won the state of Minnesota and its 10 electoral votes in 1976.

The Democratic ticket scored a nearly 13-point victory over Republican President Gerald Ford and his running mate U.S. Senator Robert Ford.

According to the Minnesota Historical Society, once Carter and Ford secured their nominations, attention turned to each nominee's running mate for vice president. At the Democratic National Convention in July, Hubert Humphrey emerged as a contender, as did Minnesota's governor Wendell Anderson. Carter eventually selected Mondale.

Two days later, 2,000 supporters greeted Mondale at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ahead of riding in the Minneapolis Aquatennial parade.

Jimmy Carter made just one trip to Minnesota as a presidential candidate when he spoke to 70,000 people at Farmfest on September 15th.

The Ford campaign then scrambled and sent vice presidential candidate Dole two days later. He spoke to a crowd about a fifth of the size of Carter's.

The 1976 election marked the beginning of the longest active streak of any state voting Democratic in presidential elections. Only the District of Columbia has a longer active streak of voting Democratic.

