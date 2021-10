ROTHSAY -- A semi crash has left a sticky mess to clean up.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling a load of honey crashed on eastbound Interstate 94 west of Rothsay.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The driver ran off the road and overturned spilling 68 (55-gallon drums) of honey.

The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

