5th Avenue Remains Closed Following Press Bar Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Its been nearly three weeks since a fire destroyed the Press Bar in downtown St. Cloud and 5th Avenue remains closed.

St. Cloud Fire Chief Dean Wrobbel says the site is being controlled right now by the Stearns County Attorney's Office. After they are done then it will be turned over to the insurance company and they will be able to conduct their investigation.

Wrobbel says the city is hoping to be able to begin clearing debris, so 5th Avenue can reopen, sometime next week.

Earlier this week the owner of the Press 40-year-old Andrew Welsh of St. Joseph was charged with two counts of arson for allegedly intentionally starting the fire that burned down the business.