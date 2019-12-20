5th Annual Hoopin’ in Heaven Slam Dunks in Sartell [GALLERY]

SARTELL -- The Tom Bearson Foundation held their 5th Annual “Tommy B. – Hoopin’ in Heaven” night at Sartell High School on Friday.

The non-profit was started by the Bearson family to honor their son Tom, a Sartell graduate and former Sabre basketball player, who was killed in the Fargo-Moorhead area in 2014.

This year’s event featured a varsity basketball girls and boys doubleheader against Willmar. In between the two games, members of the Timberwolves Dunk Team entertained the crowd with their highflying tricks. Timberwolves mascot Crunch was also on hand to take photos with young basketball fans.

Members of the Tom Bearson Foundation also sold apparel and held a raffle with all proceeds going to fund Sartell basketball programs, scholarships, and other community projects.

