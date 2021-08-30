5 Local Teams Still Alive in the Class C State Amateur Tourney

photo - Jay Caldwell

The Sartell Muskies defeated the Wanamingo Jacks 4-1 Friday in Waconia to advance to play the Bluffton Braves at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Waconia.  The Luxemburg Brewers survived with a 13-7 win over the Ada Athletics Sunday in Waconia.  Luxemburg will play the Waconia Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Chaska.  The Maple Lake Lakers won 2-0 Saturday against the Jordan Brewers.  Maple Lake will play the Alexandria Black Sox at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Chaska.

The Watkins Clippers knocked out the Princeton Panthers 5-0 Saturday in Waconia and the St. Martin Martins defeated the Fergus Falls Hurricanes 5-0 Saturday in Waconia.  Watkins will play St. Martin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Chaska.  The Sobieski Skis beat the Isanti Redbirds 6-5 in Chaska Sunday and will play the Dumont Saints at 11 a.m. Saturday in Waconia.

The Kimball Express lost 2-1 to the Alexandria Black Sox Saturday in Waconia. The Waconia Lakers downed the Foley Lumberjacks 3-0 Friday in Waconia.  The Watertown Red Devils defeated the Avon Lakers 8-1 Sunday in Chaska. The New Ulm Brewers eliminated Spring Hill 2-1 Sunday in Waconia.

The tournament continues Labor Day Monday with the championship game to be played at noon in Waconia on Labor Day.

 

