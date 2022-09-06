Buckman Billygoats Fall to Nisswa in Class C State Championship

photo courtesy of the Minnesota Baseball Association

The Buckman Billygoats lost 12-3 to the Nisswa Lightning in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Championship game in Faribault on Labor Day.  The Billygoats posted wins over Waconia 8-5 Saturday and Dumont 13-4 Sunday and Watertown 6-4 on Sunday.

The Avon Lakers were knocked out Saturday falling 5-4 to St. Patrick.  Find all the results of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament here.

The Rochester Royals captured the Class B State title with a 4-3 win over Champlin Park in 12 innings Sunday in Dundas.

 

