Sobieski Wins Class C State Amateur Baseball Title

Sobieski captured the Class C State Amateur Baseball title on Labor Day with a 3-0 win in 11 innings in Waconia against Watertown. This was the 4th state championship game appearance for the Skis in 8 years. They were last crowned champions in 2014 and were runners up in 2016 and 2018. They played at the Class B level for 2 years in 2019 and 2020.

Collin Eckman and Ben Hanowski each drove in runs for Sobieski with a 3rd run scoring on a wild pitch. Sobieski posted wins over the Dumont Saints Saturday 5-0, the Sartell Muskies 5-1 Sunday and a victory over the Alexandria Black Sox 9-6 Sunday to advance to the title game.

The Luxemburg Brewers were knocked out of the tournament Friday night with a 9-2 loss to the Waconia Lakers. The Alexandria Black Sox eliminated the Maple Lake Lakers 5-3 Saturday. The Watkins Clippers knocked out St. Martin 3-0 Saturday and then the Clippers posted a 2-0 win over the St. Patrick Irish before falling in the semifinals 6-3 to Watertown Sunday.

Sobieski is a small town of 200 people located just southwest of Little Falls and north of Bowlus.

The Class C State Tournament took place over 3 weekends in Waconia, Chaska and Hamburg. The 2022 State Tournament will be hosted by Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.