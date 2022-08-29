The Buckman Billygoats downed Luverne 4-0 Saturday in Faribault to advance in the Class C State Amateur Baseball tournament. The Avon Lakers posted a 2-1 win over St. Martin Sunday in Miesville to stamp their ticket for the final 16 in Class C as well.

Also in the Class C State Tournament... the Richmond Royals lost 7-6 to Dumont Sunday, the Cold Spring Rockies were knocked out Sunday when they lost to Watertown 6-4, Watkins was eliminated Friday night 1-0 when they fell to Red Wing.

Buckman will play Saturday September 3rd against Waconia at 1:30 p.m. in Dundas. Avon will matchup with St. Patrick at 4:30 p.m. in Dundas Saturday. The Class C Championship game is set for Monday September 5th at noon in Faribault.

Learn more about the State Amateur Baseball Tournaments here.