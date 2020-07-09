May 10, 1931 - July 7, 2020

Memorial Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at New Life Church in Foley for Arnold H. “Pops” Zencius, age 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell. Pastor Jim Von Wald will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Church.

Arnold was born on May 10, 1931 to Casper and Edith (Swanson) Zencius in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He lived in St. Cloud for all of his life. Arnie was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad where he worked as a Carman, retiring in 1983 after 35 years of service. Arnie was an excellent woodworker and carpenter, often building homes, furniture and toys for his family. He was also an avid outdoorsman, especially going pheasant hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed going on canoe trips to explore new rivers throughout the state as well as going on trips with his soulmate, Bernie.

He is survived by his children, Robert and LuAnn (Brad) Martin; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; loving soulmate of 40 years, Bernie Thene; and many other relatives and friends.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Charles and Arnold, Jr.; grandson, Seth Zencius; and sister and brother-in-law, June (Roger) Case.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff of Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell for their loving and compassionate care of Arnie.