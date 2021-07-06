44th Annual Monticello Riverfest 2021 Runs July 8-11

Add Monticello Riverfest to your list of summer fun!

Monticello's 44th annual Riverfest is this week with a full lineup of events and activities for the whole family! The event kicks off Wednesday evening July 7 with a Pre-Riverfest Block Party from 5-8pm at Ellison Park featuring minnow races, food, beer garden, frozen t-shirt contest, live music from Lisa & the Rotary Bad Boys Band and more.

Here's the schedule and list of events Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11:

Thursday, July 8 5:30-8:00pm

Collector Car Show

Home Depot Kids Building Clinic

Food Concessions

Canine Show

Petting Zoo & Pony Rides

Kids Games

Pie Eating contest

Friday, July 9 7:30pm-Dusk

Talent Show at Monticello High School Auditorium

Fireworks

Saturday, July 10 8:30am-11:30pm

Riverfest 5k

Art in the Park/Taste of Monticello

Bean Bag Tournament

Music from Terry DuBois (6:30pm) and Outside Recess (8:00pm)

Sunday, July 11 9am-5pm

Monticello Community Worship at Ellison Park

Parade

Duck Drop

Games, Music, Food and more

Admission for Friday's talent show is $4 per person. Fireworks following will take place between High School and Eastview with parking at both schools. Spectator seating will be available south of the softball fields in Monticello. Registration for Saturday's bean bags tournament is $30 per team; payout is $500 for 1st place, $200 for 2nd, and $100 for 3rd.

Sunday's parade starts at noon at the Monticello American Legion Club before heading east on W 3rd St., south on Walnut St., west on 6th St W and south on Minnesota St.

See the full list of events and more details at the Monticello Riverfest website here or follow along on Facebook.

