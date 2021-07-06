44th Annual Monticello Riverfest 2021 Runs July 8-11
Add Monticello Riverfest to your list of summer fun!
Monticello's 44th annual Riverfest is this week with a full lineup of events and activities for the whole family! The event kicks off Wednesday evening July 7 with a Pre-Riverfest Block Party from 5-8pm at Ellison Park featuring minnow races, food, beer garden, frozen t-shirt contest, live music from Lisa & the Rotary Bad Boys Band and more.
Here's the schedule and list of events Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11:
Thursday, July 8 5:30-8:00pm
- Collector Car Show
- Home Depot Kids Building Clinic
- Food Concessions
- Canine Show
- Petting Zoo & Pony Rides
- Kids Games
- Pie Eating contest
Friday, July 9 7:30pm-Dusk
- Talent Show at Monticello High School Auditorium
- Fireworks
Saturday, July 10 8:30am-11:30pm
- Riverfest 5k
- Art in the Park/Taste of Monticello
- Bean Bag Tournament
- Music from Terry DuBois (6:30pm) and Outside Recess (8:00pm)
Sunday, July 11 9am-5pm
- Monticello Community Worship at Ellison Park
- Parade
- Duck Drop
- Games, Music, Food and more
Admission for Friday's talent show is $4 per person. Fireworks following will take place between High School and Eastview with parking at both schools. Spectator seating will be available south of the softball fields in Monticello. Registration for Saturday's bean bags tournament is $30 per team; payout is $500 for 1st place, $200 for 2nd, and $100 for 3rd.
Sunday's parade starts at noon at the Monticello American Legion Club before heading east on W 3rd St., south on Walnut St., west on 6th St W and south on Minnesota St.