4 New Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- State officials are confirming four new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health detected bird flu infections in commercial turkey operations in Chippewa, Fillmore, and Stearns counties, and one backyard flock in Houston County.

These are the first positive cases since late November in Minnesota and affected nearly 100 thousand birds.

State veterinarians say they are likely the result of waterfowl heading south for the winter. Iowa and Wisconsin are also reporting additional cases of avian influenza.

