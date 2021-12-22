36th Annual Free Boy Scout Christmas Dinner in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- It's a Christmas tradition in our area that has been going on for 36 years. The annual Boy Scout Christmas Dinner is this Saturday.

Organizer Joe Cordie says for the second year in a row it will be curbside pickup and delivery only. There is no dine-in option due to COVID concerns.

He says last year they served a record number of meals at nearly 1,100. In previous years that number was around 850 meals.

Cordie has been involved in planning, preparing, and serving the Christmas meal from the very beginning.

All of the food is made from scratch by volunteers, including the 80 pies, they'll bake Friday.

Curbside pick-up outside St. Joseph's Church in Waite Park will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deliveries will be to homes in St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, and Sartell.

The meals are free but they do request that you call ahead to reserve your meal so they know how much food to make. The number is 320-380-3794.

Cordie says they could also use a few more volunteers on Friday and Saturday if you'd like to help.