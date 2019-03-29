33rd Street South Tops St. Cloud’s Road Construction List

ST. CLOUD -- As road construction season approaches, drivers in south St. Cloud will again be dealing with a major road closure.

33rd Street South will be closed at the intersection of Cooper Avenue to complete the 2018 project by building a roundabout intersection. City Engineer Steve Foss says they expect to start that project after the road restrictions are lifted.

Foss says 33rd St will also be closed on the west end between Stearns County Roads 74 and 136 starting in mid-May. The road will be re-opened in late August ahead of the new Tech High School opening.

Other projects include phase two of the PanPark Edition neighborhood, mill and overlay of 4th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and Rolling Ridge Road.

A list of the specific projects can be found on the city's website .