3 People Hurt in Crash South of Royalton

ROYALTON -- Three drivers were hurt, one seriously, in an early-morning crash on Highway 10 near Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday on Westbound Highway 10 two miles south of Royalton.

A vehicle driven by 28-year-old Michael Braswell of Staples stalled on the right shoulder partially in the traffic lane. A vehicle driven by 58-year-old Marcus Karels of Royalton struck the first vehicle. A third vehicle then struck Karels' vehicle which was being driven by 63-year-old Robert Dubbin of Royalton.

Karels was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries. Braswell and Dubbin were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.