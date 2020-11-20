3 Day ‘Pack the Trailer’ Event Collection Donations

UNDATED -- Next week, as you do your grocery shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, you can also donate to a good cause. A Pack The Trailer event is being held on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Organizer Rachel Wenner Ferkinhoff says they will be accepting a variety of donations.

We're hoping for folks to come out to give non-perishable food items, personal care items, infant and children's items, and winter gear.

Ferkinhoff says the donations will go to a couple of different organizations.

The United Way is going to be taking a lot of the personal care items, infant items, and winter gear. The food items are going to be delivered to Catholic Charities here in St. Cloud.

The schedule to make a donation is Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Coborn's in Little Falls, Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Cash Wise in Waite Park, Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue, and also on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Coborn's in Sartell.

If you can't make it to any of those locations during those times you can also make a monetary donation online.