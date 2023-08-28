2nd Annual Coffee Fest Coming To St Cloud In September!

COFFEE FEST 2023

The 2nd Annual Cloud Coffee Fest 2023 is just about here! We have lots of festivals in Minnesota; but how many coffee festivals have you heard of? This is the first I've ever known.

Get our free mobile app

Kinder Coffee Lab via Facebook Kinder Coffee Lab via Facebook loading...

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT

The Kinder Coffee Lab at 203 Cooper Avenue North is having its 2nd Annual Cloud Coffee Fest on Saturday, September 9th from 9 am until 2 pm. VIP passes are already out, but that doesn't mean you can't stop by and meet some of the best roasters from across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ADMISSION

Admission to the event is free. You can purchase a mini-mug for $10 by clicking HERE now, and get free coffee samples from all of the different roasters and shops that are participating in this year's event.

Photo by Cyril Saulnier on Unsplash Photo by Cyril Saulnier on Unsplash loading...

FREE CLASSES

Ever wonder how to make coffee drinks at home like they do in coffee shops? You will be able to enjoy free classes to help you up your coffee game with all your new favorite beans and blends from Coffee Fest 2023.

Photo by Mike Kenneally on Unsplash Photo by Mike Kenneally on Unsplash loading...

FOOD AND GOODIES

While you are enjoying meeting everyone at Coffee Fest, you'll also be enjoying some food and goodies from Backwards Bread, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream in St. Joseph, Dana's Kitchen Food Truck, and Desi Murphy Pottery, who makes the most beautiful pottery ever! I have my favorite coffee mug created by Desi that no one else can touch. Every cup of coffee is delicious and satisfying when you are holding a Desi Murphy creation.

Photo by Moses Vega on Unsplash Photo by Moses Vega on Unsplash loading...

BRING THE KIDS

Think that you won't be able to come to this fantastic event because there's no one available to watch your kids? That's okay! Bring the family and let your kids enjoy the bouncy house, stick on tattoos, bean bags, and beverages just for the kids, (including coffee if you dare!)

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

Famous People Who Visited St. Cloud in the 80s