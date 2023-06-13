27 Stops on the Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl on Friday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The first Art Crawl of the season is happening this Friday in downtown St. Cloud.
There are 27 locations with 35 artists showing off their work.
You can crawl around, eat at the local restaurants, and shop at the local boutiques. All of the places will have art inside. In most places, you can buy the art right off the wall. There will be a map at every venue so you can see all of the places that have art displayed.
Katy Copa is the Chair of the Art Crawl Committee. She says you'll also encounter two different solo musicians who will playing performing out on the sidewalk entertaining folks as they walk by.
The Art Crawl runs from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.
The next Art Crawl is scheduled for Friday, August 18th, and will be part of the Common Roots Festival. The third Art Crawl of the season will be on Friday, October 6th.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Over 9 inches of Rain Fell in Renville County on Saturday
- Diesel Prices At Lowest Level Since Early 2022
- Huge Quilt Show Takes Over River's Edge
- St. Cloud Area Officially in Moderate Drought
- Volunteers Needed for St. Cloud Police Garden