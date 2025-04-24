25 Soldiers Competing to Be Minnesota’s Best Warrior

25 Soldiers Competing to Be Minnesota&#8217;s Best Warrior

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- The Minnesota National Guard is hosting the annual Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley.

Enlisted members of the Army, Air Force, and two NATO partner nations will compete in a grueling four-day competition testing their physical and technical warfighting skills. Four international service members from Croatia and Canada will join the event.

The Minnesota National Guard says this year's competition has been completely redesigned with several new events and significant modifications that will test each service member's discipline and capabilities. Each competitor will travel more than 30 miles, with no knowledge of the 18 tasks they will face.

All 25 competitors have competed against their peers and have been selected to represent their units at this level.

