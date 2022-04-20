25 Candidates Apply For Two Open Positions on Becker School Board

BECKER -- Twenty-five people have applied for two open positions on the Becker School Board.

Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent of Becker Public Schools, says the applicants will be reviewed at a special school board meeting Wednesday and a group of finalists will be selected.

Get our free mobile app

The finalists will be interviewed in early May.

Once selected, the new board members will serve on the board until the next school board election in November.

Two school board members, Sarah Schafer and Cindy Graham, resigned from the Becker School Board March 15th, one day after the school board held a special meeting to hear a presentation from the Child Protection League that sparked protests from students and some members of the community.