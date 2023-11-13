2023 Minnesota Deer Harvest Down 22% Ahead of Muzzleloader Season
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Fewer Minnesota deer hunters were able to harvest a whitetail this year.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has tabulated the number of deer registered through the archery and firearms season and it shows 36,945 fewer deer were harvested this year compared to 2022 over those seasons.
The firearms and archery harvest accounted for 161,129 deer harvested last year compared to 125,184 this year. That's a decline of just over 22%
The DNR says more than 56% of the deer taken so far this season were adult bucks while around 30% were adult does. The remaining deer were juveniles.
The upcoming muzzleloader season runs from November 24th through December 10th.
