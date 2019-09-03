2019 Minnesota State Fair Sets Attendance Record

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Minnesota State Fair set a new overall attendance record this year.

Between August 22nd and September 2nd (Monday), the Great Minnesota Get Together saw over 2.12-million people walk through the turnstiles.

The previous record of just over 2-million people was set last year.

In addition the Minnesota State Fair had six daily record attendance days. Other highlight's included 31 new foods, three new rides, and the expanded redevelopment of the north end.

Next year's Minnesota State Fair will run August 27th through September 7th.