20 Minnesota County Fairs Awarded Improvement Grants

SUN PRAIRIE, WI (WJON News) -- A farm credit cooperative is awarding nearly two dozen county fairs in Minnesota grants to upgrade or repair livestock buildings, 4-H buildings, judging arenas, and other facilities.

Compeer Financial is issuing grants worth up to $4,000 to 20 Minnesota county fairs.

The program, Fund for Rural America, supports initiatives to enhance safety, functionality, and the experience for the animals, exhibitors, and visitors.

Among the county fairs receiving grants are the Stearns County Fair Association to install fans in the Heritage Barn, Mille Lacs County Fair for an addition to the rabbit and poultry barn, Crow Wing County Fair Association for roll up curtains in the livestock arena, and Aitkin County Fair to install gates and pens for sheep, pig, goat and livestock exhibits.

Since the program began in 2018, the fund has awarded 483 County Fair Facility Upgrade Grants across the Upper Midwest, totaling more than $1.6-million.

