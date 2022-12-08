2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano.

All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for a stop sign and they collided.

Seventy-seven-year-old Glenn Roberts of Waverly was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seventy-seven-year-old Edward Stockert of Delano was also taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Forty-one-year-old William Banduch of Delano was not hurt.