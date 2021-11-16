15 Passenger Van Fire in South St. Cloud Under Investigation

ST. CLOUD -- Details are limited about a large van that caught on fire Monday.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Fire crews arrived to find an unoccupied fifteen-passenger van fully engulfed. The St. Cloud fire department says the blaze was extinguished and the fire was contained to the van.

No one was injured but the fire did cause roughly $25,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Submitted Photo)