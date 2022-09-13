13 Cold Spring Businesses Awarded ‘Main Street’ Grants

COLD SPRING -- Several Cold Spring businesses are getting some grant money to help revitalize their properties.

During Tuesday's council meeting, the council was informed they received 13 grant applications and all applicants will be awarded all or close to what they requested.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Economic Development awarded a $4.5 million Main Street grant to the Initiative Foundation for main street corridors.

Cold Spring's share of that funding is $505,000, which will be distributed to the 13 applicants. The grants cover up to 30% of the total project cost.

The money can be used for repairs and renovations of buildings, new construction, landscaping and streetscaping, demolition work, site prep and soft costs. The money doesn't include buying real estate.

If some of the other communities who receive Main Street grants do not use the full amount awarded to them, the remaining funds may be redistributed to the other applicants whose project fell short of the funding they needed.