124th State Debate Champions Crowned On Saturday At U of M

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The finals for longest running competition in the history of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) wrapped up on Saturday. The 124th Debate Finals took place on the University of Minnesota campus and crowned champions in four categories.

Aditi Jah of Edina took first in the Lincoln-Douglas competition defeating teammate Valerie Schmitt. In the Policy category, Eagan's Param Thakkar and Tristin Nguyen took top honors.

Blake's Zellie Olson and Eva Redmond took home first place in Public Forum, and Lily Plahn of Robbinsdale Cooper won her first title in Congressional debate. The Policy debate category of the state tournament has been taking place since 1902 with the other three areas being added since 1986.

