100’s Of Free Courses Available Through Great River Libraries
CAREER HELP HAS ARRIVED
Changing careers? Never thought that would happen? Is your business closing their doors, and you need a fresh start but don't know where to begin? We've found a great start for you!
LYNDA.COM
If you have a library card from The Great River Regional Library system, it gives you access to the latest creative and business skills courses. Just go to lynda.com.
Lynda.com doesn't offer just a couple of classes. It gives you a look inside some of the most popular fields today, including:
- Business
- Design
- Gaming
- 2D & 3D Animation
- Character Animation
- Computer Skills
- Finance
- Flash Photography
- Accounting
- Acoustics
- Analytics
- and a ton more!!!!
I've watched a few courses. These are experts teaching you some really interesting subjects, that everyone can find out what they might have interests in. Good Luck!