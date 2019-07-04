100’s Of Free Courses Available Through Great River Libraries

CAREER HELP HAS ARRIVED

Changing careers? Never thought that would happen? Is your business closing their doors, and you need a fresh start but don't know where to begin? We've found a great start for you!

LYNDA.COM

If you have a library card from The Great River Regional Library system, it gives you access to the latest creative and business skills courses. Just go to lynda.com.

Lynda.com doesn't offer just a couple of classes. It gives you a look inside some of the most popular fields today, including:

Business

Design

Gaming

2D & 3D Animation

Character Animation

Computer Skills

Finance

Flash Photography

Accounting

Acoustics

Analytics

and a ton more!!!!

I've watched a few courses. These are experts teaching you some really interesting subjects, that everyone can find out what they might have interests in. Good Luck!