100’s Of Free Courses Available Through Great River Libraries

CAREER HELP HAS ARRIVED

Changing careers? Never thought that would happen? Is your business closing their doors, and you need a fresh start but don't know where to begin? We've found a great start for you!

LYNDA.COM

If you have a library card from The Great River Regional Library system, it gives you access to the latest creative and business skills courses. Just go to lynda.com.

Lynda.com doesn't offer just a couple of classes. It gives you a look inside some of the most popular fields today, including:

  • Business
  • Design
  • Gaming
  • 2D & 3D Animation
  • Character Animation
  • Computer Skills
  • Finance
  • Flash Photography
  • Accounting
  • Acoustics
  • Analytics
  • and a ton more!!!!

I've watched a few courses. These are experts teaching you some really interesting subjects, that everyone can find out what they might have interests in. Good Luck!

