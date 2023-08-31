10 Percent of Minnesota Now in an Extreme Drought

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Even though we got over a half inch of rain here in St. Cloud last Friday, statewide the drought continues to get worse.

Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says now 10 percent of the state is in an Extreme Drought. There are two pockets, one in southeastern Minnesota and one in northern Minnesota, including Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin and Carlton counties.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

The Moderate Drought has expanded to 39 percent, up from 33 percent.

And, the Severe Drought is now at 75 percent, up from 73 percent.

There is no mention of rain in the forecast at least into the middle of next week. And, with temperatures soaring back into the 90s for several days this weekend, the drought will only get worse.

Here in St. Cloud, we've had seven inches of rain during the summer months of June, July and August, which is 4.22 inches below normal. But, the 4 1/2 inches of rain we've had in August is actually a little above normal for the month.

