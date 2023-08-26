Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Friday

ST CLOUD (WJON News) -- The brief passing downpour in central Minnesota during the midday on Friday gave us a good shot of rain in a short period of time.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .55 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

That brings us to 4.50 inches now for the month of August, which is 1.30 inches above normal for the month so far.

For the summer months of June, July and August we're at 7.00 inches. That's 3.55 inches below normal.

Friday's rain also knocked us out of the Top 10 driest summers on record in St. Cloud. The tenth driest was 6.81 inches in 2001.

Get our free mobile app

The forecast isn't calling for any significant rain, if any, at least into the middle of next week. So, the rain on Friday was welcomed by many to help ease the drought conditions at least a little bit.

READ RELATED ARTICLES