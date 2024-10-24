1 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in 7-Vehicle Crash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A high-speed driver caused a seven-vehicle crash resulting in at least one death and one serious injury.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday night at about 9:15 on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

Troopers say 32-year-old Jesse Drumgoole of St. Paul was traveling east on Interstate 94 to Lyndale Avenue at a high rate of speed when he crashed into six other vehicles causing severe damage.  Drumgooole suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  They say alcohol was in his system.

His passenger, 20-year-old Taniyah Randle-Smith of St. Paul has life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in one of the vehicles that was struck, a 26-year-old woman from Minneapolis, has died.

Six other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

