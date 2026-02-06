September 16, 1946 - February 3, 2026

William John Coleman, age 79, of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on February 3, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer (Agent Orange).

Bill was born to Agnes (Kammerer) and Joseph Coleman on September 16, 1946, in St. Paul, where he grew up with his six older siblings. After graduating from Mechanic Arts High School in 1964, he attended Saint Paul Vocational Technical College earning his electronic certification. He served two years in the United States Army and was especially proud of his work as a scout dog handler during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he had a long and successful career using his extensive knowledge of computers with Unisys, Seagate, and BAE Systems.

Bill married Jean Sandra Bambenek on July 11, 1970, and settled in Zimmerman to raise his family. He was a member of the Variations Motorcycle Club, Elk Lake Easyriders Snowmobile Club, Vice President of the Minnesota Ultralight Association, and a longstanding member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. In his spare time, you could find him fishing, hunting, and sharing his love of the outdoors with family and friends. He was affectionately known as Uncle Weasel to his many nieces and nephews because of his CB Handle.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sandy, the love of his life for 56+ years; daughter, Leslie (Rob Tveitbakk); grandchildren, Rebecca and Waylon Spafford, all of Zimmerman; and sister, Rita Langer of Omro, WI. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel; parents; and five older brothers, Joseph, Gerald, Thomas, James, and Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, with visitation at 10:00 AM, on Friday, February 13, 2026, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 11700 293rd Avenue NW, Princeton. Burial will be at St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

"Well done, good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Lord." Matthew 25:23