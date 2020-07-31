Zachary (Zach) Joe Monson, 34, St. Cloud

June 19, 1986 - July 29, 2020

Zachary (Zach) Joe Monson, 34 of St. Cloud, MN passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home (1900 Veterans Drive (8th Street North) St. Cloud, MN 56303). Service will be held immediately following visitation at 3:00 PM.

Zach was born in St.Cloud, MN to Roxanne Marie Jones (Denne) and Larry Dean Monson on June 19, 1986. Rarely seen without wearing his Beanie (hat), Zach was a familiar and friendly face to many amongst the streets of St. Cloud, making new friends every day. Zach spent much of his quality time side-by-side with his best friend and brother, (Tyler). Together they enjoyed playing video games, fishing and feeding the ducks at Hester Park. He enjoyed reading Steven King novels, watching horror movies and held a special affinity for Star Wars. Zach had a passion for building scale models and putting puzzles together. Zach battled with internal demons throughout his adult life, he never intentionally allowed his personal struggles to negatively impact those around him, his bright personality was never dimmed and he was well known to be simplistic and kind-hearted. He always gave to other people without ever expecting anything in return; gratitude was not something Zach lacked. An easy conversationalist, Zach’s bright eyes, warm smile, infectious laugh and positive attitude brought joy to anyone who came across his path.

He is preceded in death by his Father; Larry Monson, His Paternal Grandparents; Clayton and Norma, and his Maternal Grandparents; Clarence and Hildegard.

Zach is survived by his Mother Roxanne (Ron) Jones of Minnetonka, MN; Brother Tyler Monson of St. Cloud, MN; Sister Maria (Nick) Ogletree of Shreveport, LA; Sister Emily (Alexandra) Machtemes of St. Paul, MN; Niece Blaire Monson and Nephew Casen Ogletree. As well as several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

“May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face. And may the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.”