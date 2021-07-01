Yvonne Margaret Warzecha, 85, St. Cloud

November 9, 1935 - June 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at Saint Paul’s Church in St. Cloud for Yvonne Margaret Warzecha, 85, who passed away on Tuesday, June 29th at Country Manor. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the mass at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Yvonne was born on November 9, 1935 in St. Cloud to Michael and Anna (Burgmeier) Lock. She married Louis N. Warzecha on September 27, 1958 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Yvonne was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s where she was a Franciscan Associate, helped in the parish office, was an assistant parish nurse and a befriender. She was a Kindergarten Aide at Madison, where she received an award from the Mayor. Yvonne graduated from the Nursing Program at St. Gabriel’s in Little Falls, working as an RN at the St. Cloud Hospital until she left to raise her family, returning to nursing part time in her later years.

She enjoyed traveling. Her adventures included snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef and hot air ballooning in Australia. She gave her daughters many wonderful memories of trips to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Sandra M. Sauer of Hopkins, Patricia A. Warzecha (Michael Killeen) of St. Cloud and Stephen L. Warzecha of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Samantha Sauer, Lyndsey Sauer, and Aaron Sauer; great grandchildren, James Sauer and Maci Baarab, and sister Jaci Brunn of Sauk Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis in 1997; sisters Mary Louise Zinken, Helen Bohlsen and Joan Moody.