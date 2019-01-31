Yvonne M. Burzynski, 64, St. Cloud

January 16, 1955 - January 29, 2019

Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Granite City Baptist Church, St. Cloud for Yvonne M. Burzynski, age 64, of St. Cloud who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Family and friends may call after 10 AM on Wednesday morning at the church. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Yvonne was born on January 16, 1955 in St. Cloud to Leo and Clothilda (Theisen) Maselter. She married Arnold “Arnie” Burzynski on April 12, 2014 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Yvonne lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life and is a member of Granite City Baptist Church where she volunteered in the church library. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and she would enter her afghans in the Anoka County Fair. Yvonne was an avid reader and authored a book “What it Takes to Find Your True Love”.

Survivors include her husband, Arnie and siblings, David of Cherokee, IA, Patricia Axel of Spencer, IA, Jeff of St. Cloud and Laurie Renn of St. Joseph.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents.